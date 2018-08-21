Massie.jpg

Tramayne Massie, 1200 block of Superior Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (between one to five grams, repeater, as a party to a crime), manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than one gram, repeater, as a party to a crime), possession with intent to deliver heroin (between three to 10 grams, repeater, as a party to a crime), obstructing an officer, first-degree recklessly endangering safety (as a party to a crime). 

