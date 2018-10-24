NO PHOTO AVAILABLE

Tracy Renard Cooper, 47, 5900 block of 32nd Avenue, Kenosha, felony bail jumping, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a minor child in the vehicle, operating a motor vehicle while revoked, throw or discharge bodily fluids at a public safety worker, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments