Tracy D. Young, 1600 block of Summerset Drive, Mount Pleasant, felony bail jumping.
Sen. Johnson rallied supporters at the Racine County GOP headquarters on Saturday. He spoke on subjects ranging from gender issues, parental rights, election integrity and public division.
The mayor says she could not find the Confederate flag display, but a Burlington resident who complained to City Hall about the flag says city officials have done nothing to show that they oppose offensive hate speech.
Weekend gun violence in Racine has left one boy dead and another facing homicide charges, police said.
A woman who was convicted in February for failing to take action to protect a child who was being sexually abused was sentenced Friday in Racine County Circuit Court to 17.5 years in prison.
A 41-year-old woman from Burlington died in a crash Tuesday in Rochester, the Racine County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The 15-year-old allegedly killed the 16-year-old because of an alleged gang affiliation but without any threat of violent provocation.
The assault was reported on the 3200 block of Wood Road.
Laura Ann Walker, the attorney for the teen against whom charges were dropped, told the Journal Times it appeared a witness had been untruthful in identifying her client as being involved in the crime. The prosecutor then "did what she is supposed to do as a prosecutor and that is to speak the truth,” Walker said. “So kudos to her.” However, Walker did express concern about the rush to charge her client. “I wish they would spend more time investigating prior to issuing the criminal complaint."
This property owner requested a permit to repair his old barn, but Yorkville instead ordered him to demolish the deteriorated structure. The case is now in court.
A Racine woman who shot and killed her allegedly abusive partner in Dec. 2019, which she says was in self-defense as he approached her while "infuriated," pleaded to reduced charges Friday.
