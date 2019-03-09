Karl-Anthony Towns had 40 points and 16 rebounds before leaving in the final seconds of regulation with a knee injury, and the Minnesota Timberwolves beat the Washington Wizards 135-130 in overtime on Saturday night at Minneapolis.
The Timberwolves outscored the Wizards 14-9 in the extra period to earn their fifth straight home win. Derrick Rose scored 29 points, including a wild 19-footer that put the Wolves up 131-127 with 58.2 seconds to play.
Jeff Teague had a pair of late free throws and a dunk off a steal with 13 seconds left to help close it out.
Towns spent the overtime period in the trainer's room after coming up limping in the final seconds of regulation. It wasn't immediately clear how the All-Star center was injured.
NETS 114, HAWKS 112: Spencer Dinwiddie scored 23 points, Jarrett Allen added 20 points and 12 rebounds and Brooklyn Nets held off the Hawks at Atlanta for its third straight victory.
The Nets moved into a tie for sixth place in the Eastern Conference despite missing a staggering 21 free throws to give the Hawks a chance at the end. After Joe Harris hit one of two foul shots with 16.3 seconds remaining, Trae Young dribbled down the clock and passed to 42-year-old Vince Carter, who missed a 3-point attempt at the buzzer.
John Collins finished with 33 points and a career-high 20 rebounds for Atlanta. Young had a triple-double with 23 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
KINGS 102, KNICKS 94: De'Aaron Fox had 30 points and eight assists and Sacramento beat the Knicks at New York to open a four-game trip.
Fox scored 12 points in the final six minutes after the Knicks erased a 12-point lead to take a two-point lead.
Dennis Smith Jr. scored 18 points for the Knicks. They have lost five straight.
CELTICS 120, LAKERS 107: Kyrie Irving scored 30 points and Marcus Smart had 16 in Boston's victory over the short-handed Lakers at Los Angeles.
Boston was challenged while LeBron James put up his 80th career triple-double in a patchwork Lakers lineup missing three injured starters, but Irving hit a series of big shots down the stretch to seal it.
