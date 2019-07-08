TOUR DE FRANCE
At Epernay, France
Third Stage
A 133.6-mile hilly ride from Binche, Belgium to Epernay, with three Category 3 climbs and a Category 4 over the second half of the stage
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 4:40:29.
2. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :26 behind.
3. Jasper Stuyven, Belgium, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
4. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, same time.
5. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
6. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
7. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
8. Xandro Meurisse, Belgium, Wanty-Gobert, same time.
9. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
10. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
11. Tiesj Benoot, Belgium, Lotto Soudal, same time.
12. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.
13. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, :31.
14. Jakob Fuglsang, Denmark, Astana, same time.
15. Guillaume Martin, France, Wanty-Gobert, same time.
16. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.
17. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
18. Alexey Lutsenko, Kazakhstan, Astana, same time.
19. Rudy Molard, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
20. Michael Woods, Canada, EF Education First, same time.<
Also
43. Tejay van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time.
69. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 3:42.
120. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 13:58.
151. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.<
Overall Standings
(After three stages)
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 9:32:19.
2. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, :20.
3. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, :25.
4. George Bennett, New Zealand, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
5. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, :40.
6. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.
7. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, :45.
8. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, :46.
9. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, :51.
10. Wilco Kelderman, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.
11. Michael Woods, Canada, EF Education First, same time.
12. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, :52.
13. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, :53.
14. Tejay Van Garderen, United States, EF Education First, same time.
15. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, :56.
16. Rudy Molard, France, Groupama-FDJ, :57.
17. David Gaudu, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
18. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:00.
19. Nicolas Roche, Ireland, Sunweb, same time.
20. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:01.<
Also
67. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 4:07.
126. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 14:46.
156. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 16:36.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.