TOUR DE FRANCE
At Albi, France
10th Stage
A 135.1-mile flat ride from Saint-Flour to Albi, with four climbs, all Category 3 and 4
1. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 4:49:39.
2. Elia Viviani, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
3. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, same time.
4. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, same time.
5. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
6. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
7. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
8. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.
9. Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.
10. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, same time.
11. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
12. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, same time.
13. Mads Wurtz, Denmark, Katusha Alpecin, same time.
14. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.
15. Maximiliano Richeze, Argentina, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
16. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
17. Cees Bol, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.
18. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.
19. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.
20. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.<
Also
63. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 2:14 behind.
98. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 9:41.
127. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.<
Overall Standings
(After 10 stages)
1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 43:27:15.
2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:12.
3. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 1:16.
4. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:27.
5. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:45.
6. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 1:46.
7. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:47.
8. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 2:04.
9. Daniel Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, 2:09.
10. Giulio Ciccone, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, 2:32.
11. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 2:33.
12. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, 2:46.
13. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, 3:18.
14. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, same time.
15. Romain Bardet, France, Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 2:45.
16. Jakob Fuglsang, Denmark, Astana, 3:22.
17. Warren Barguil, France, Arkea-Samsic, 3:26.
18. Roman Kreuziger, Czech Republic, Dimension Data, 3:28.
19. Xandro Meurisse, Belgium, Wanty-Gobert, 3:42.
20. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 3:59.
Also
83. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 57:32.
91. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:03:46.
169. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:43:09.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.