TOUR DE FRANCE

At Albi, France

10th Stage

A 135.1-mile flat ride from Saint-Flour to Albi, with four climbs, all Category 3 and 4

1. Wout Van Aert, Belgium, Jumbo-Visma, 4:49:39.

2. Elia Viviani, Italy, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

3. Caleb Ewan, Australia, Lotto Soudal, same time.

4. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, same time.

5. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

6. Jasper Philipsen, Belgium, UAE Team Emirates, same time.

7. Sonny Colbrelli, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.

8. Matteo Trentin, Italy, Mitchelton-Scott, same time.

9. Oliver Naesen, Belgium, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.

10. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, CCC, same time.

11. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

12. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, same time.

13. Mads Wurtz, Denmark, Katusha Alpecin, same time.

14. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, same time.

15. Maximiliano Richeze, Argentina, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

16. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.

17. Cees Bol, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.

18. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, same time.

19. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, same time.

20. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.<

Also

63. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 2:14 behind.

98. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 9:41.

127. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, same time.<

Overall Standings

(After 10 stages)

1. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 43:27:15.

2. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Ineos, 1:12.

3. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Ineos, 1:16.

4. Steven Kruijswijk, Netherlands, Jumbo-Visma, 1:27.

5. Emanuel Buchmann, Germany, Bora-Hansgrohe, 1:45.

6. Enric Mas, Spain, Deceuninck-QuickStep, 1:46.

7. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:47.

8. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 2:04.

9. Daniel Martin, Ireland, UAE Team Emirates, 2:09.

10. Giulio Ciccone, Italy, Trek-Segafredo, 2:32.

11. Thibaut Pinot, France, Groupama-FDJ, 2:33.

12. Patrick Konrad, Austria, Bora-Hansgrohe, 2:46.

13. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First, 3:18.

14. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, same time.

15. Romain Bardet, France, Bauke Mollema, Netherlands, Trek-Segafredo, 2:45.

16. Jakob Fuglsang, Denmark, Astana, 3:22.

17. Warren Barguil, France, Arkea-Samsic, 3:26.

18. Roman Kreuziger, Czech Republic, Dimension Data, 3:28.

19. Xandro Meurisse, Belgium, Wanty-Gobert, 3:42.

20. Richie Porte, Australia, Trek-Segafredo, 3:59.

Also

83. Joey Rosskopf, United States, CCC, 57:32.

91. Ben King, United States, Dimension Data, 1:03:46.

169. Chad Haga, United States, Sunweb, 1:43:09.

