Tornado watch issued for Racine and surrounding counties until 8 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the following Wisconsin counties: Racine, Kenosha, Rock, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Dane, Green, Jefferson, Milwaukee, and Ozaukee.
The tornado watch will be in effect until 8 p.m.
The public is advised to be on the watch for dark, rotating clouds and to take shelter immediately if this early sign of a tornado is seen.
The public also is advised to avoid unnecessary car trips.
The NWS advises people to close windows and to stay away from them. Shelter in the basement or the lowest level of the structure.
