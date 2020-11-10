 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Tornado watch issued for Racine and surrounding counties until 8 p.m.
0 comments

Tornado watch issued for Racine and surrounding counties until 8 p.m.

  • 0

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for the following Wisconsin counties: Racine, Kenosha, Rock, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Dane, Green, Jefferson, Milwaukee, and Ozaukee.

The tornado watch will be in effect until 8 p.m.

The public is advised to be on the watch for dark, rotating clouds and to take shelter immediately if this early sign of a tornado is seen.

The public also is advised to avoid unnecessary car trips.

The NWS advises people to close windows and to stay away from them. Shelter in the basement or the lowest level of the structure.

0 comments
0
0
4
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News