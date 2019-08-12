81219-HUTCHINS-MUG.jpg
Tori J. Hutchins, Milwaukee, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, operate motor vehicle while revoked, concealing stolen property (value less than $2,500), misdemeanor bail jumping.

