Topa to miss extended stretch

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Justin Topa has a flexor strain in his right elbow and will miss at least half the season, another setback for the right-hander who’s had two Tommy John reconstructive surgeries.
Topa is seeking a second opinion but the current plan is rehabilitation, manager Craig Counsell said Monday before an exhibition game at the home of the Texas Rangers. Topa left a simulated game after just three pitches because of elbow discomfort when the team was still still in Arizona on Saturday.
The 30-year-old Topa made his big league debut last season after elbow surgeries in college and while in the minor leagues with Pittsburgh. The Pirates released Topa at the end of spring training in 2017 before he pitched in independent baseball.
The Rangers had Topa briefly in 2018 before the Brewers gave him a chance a year later. He had a 2.35 ERA in six appearances last season and has been a candidate for duty in the late innings this year.
Topa’s injury reduces the depth of a bullpen that figures to be one of Milwaukee’s strengths, thanks in part to two-time All-Star Josh Hader and 2020 NL Rookie of the Year Devin Williams. Counsell has said relievers Drew Rasmussen, J.P. Feyereisen and Ángel Perdomo have enjoyed productive springs.
- Anthony Rizzo is cutting off talks with the Chicago Cubs on a new contract and is prepared to play the season as free agency looms after the World Series.
The first baseman, who in 2016 helped the Cubs win their first title in 108 years, agreed in March 2013 to a $41 million, seven-year contract that included two team option years. He has a $16.5 million salary this season and set a deadline of opening day for a new agreement.
“Obviously there’s been talks and whatnot, but it doesn’t look like really at this time anything is going to be finalized and look forward to just opening up Thursday and starting this journey with this team,” Rizzo said Monday.
His preference is to stay with the Cubs. He won’t listen to an offer unless it is at a level close to what he thinks the proposal should be.
Football
The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a contract extension with left tackle Kolton Miller that will keep him locked up through the 2025 season.
The deal reached Tuesday was announced by Miller’s agents at Octagon Football. The total contract tacks on three additional seasons beyond Miller’s fifth-year option in 2022 and is worth $68.7 million.
ESPN first reported the deal and said it includes $42.6 million in guarantees and averages more than $18 million a year from 2023-25.
Miller is the first member of the 2018 draft class that included quarterbacks Josh Allen, Baker Mayfield and Lamar Jackson to get an extension.
He is also a rare first-round pick to get a second contract with the Raiders and first since 2008 first-rounder Darren McFadden did it. The team made seven first-round picks between those two deals without giving out a second contract to any of those players.
Miller was the first draft pick made by coach Jon Gruden in his second stint with the Raiders, going 15th overall in 2018. He struggled mightily as a rookie but has developed into a very dependable left tackle and will anchor the overhauled offensive line for years to come.
Soccer
Robert Mak set up a goal and then scored the winner as Slovakia edged Russia 2-1 on Tuesday, ending the Russians’ winning start to World Cup qualifying in Trnava, Slovakia.
Slovakia took the lead with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar’s towering header when he was left unmarked to meet Mak’s corner in the 38th.
Russia dominated possession and finally leveled when Mario Fernandes knocked in a rebound in the 71st when goalkeeper Dusan Kuciak could only feebly kick away a deflected shot from Daler Kuzyaev.
- Cristiano Ronaldo scored as Portugal came from behind to defeat Luxembourg 3-1 in World Cup qualifying on Tuesday in Luxembourg.
Luxembourg, which opened with a surprise win over Ireland, looked on its way to another shock result after Gerson Rodrigues put the hosts ahead in the 30th minute. But Diogo Jota equalized in the second minute of stoppage time and Ronaldo and João Palhinha added second-half goals.
After being held scoreless in the first two qualifiers this year, Ronaldo scored his 31st goal in World Cup qualifying in the 51st with a touch from close range after a low cross by João Cancelo.
He has now scored for Portugal in every calendar year since his first international goal in 2004, and moved six away from tying the all-time scoring record for a men’s national team. The record of 109 goals is held by former Iran striker Ali Daei, the only other male soccer player to surpass the 100-goal milestone.