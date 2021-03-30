Topa to miss extended stretch

The first baseman, who in 2016 helped the Cubs win their first title in 108 years, agreed in March 2013 to a $41 million, seven-year contract that included two team option years. He has a $16.5 million salary this season and set a deadline of opening day for a new agreement.

“Obviously there’s been talks and whatnot, but it doesn’t look like really at this time anything is going to be finalized and look forward to just opening up Thursday and starting this journey with this team,” Rizzo said Monday.

His preference is to stay with the Cubs. He won’t listen to an offer unless it is at a level close to what he thinks the proposal should be.

Football

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a contract extension with left tackle Kolton Miller that will keep him locked up through the 2025 season.

The deal reached Tuesday was announced by Miller’s agents at Octagon Football. The total contract tacks on three additional seasons beyond Miller’s fifth-year option in 2022 and is worth $68.7 million.

ESPN first reported the deal and said it includes $42.6 million in guarantees and averages more than $18 million a year from 2023-25.