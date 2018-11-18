AP TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Nov. 17, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Record;Pts;Pv

1. Alabama (61);11-0;1525;1

2. Clemson;11-0;1455;2

3. Notre Dame;11-0;1412;3

4. Michigan;10-1;1327;4

5. Georgia;10-1;1288;5

6. Oklahoma;10-1;1182;6

7. Washington St.;10-1;1149;8

8. LSU;9-2;1064;10

8. UCF;10-0;1064;11

10. Ohio St.;10-1;1019;9

11. Texas;8-3;856;13

12. West Virginia;8-2;822;7

13. Florida;8-3;707;15

14. Utah St.;10-1;667;14

15. Penn St.;8-3;659;16

16. Washington;8-3;631;17

17. Kentucky;8-3;508;20

18. Utah;8-3;491;21

19. Syracuse;8-3;427;12

20. Northwestern;7-4;307;24

21. Boise St.;9-2;287;23

22. Mississippi St.;7-4;260;25

23. Army;9-2;176;NR

24. Pittsburgh;7-4;129;NR

25. Iowa St.;6-4;123;18

Others receiving votes: Fresno St. 100, NC State 45, Cincinnati 43, Missouri 34, Texas A&M 29, Auburn 11, Stanford 8, Iowa 8, UAB 5, Houston 3, Wisconsin 2, Buffalo 1, Troy 1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments