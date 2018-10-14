AP TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 13, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Record;Pts;Pv

1. Alabama (60);7-0;1524;1

2. Ohio St. (1);7-0;1457;3

3. Clemson;6-0;1392;4

4. Notre Dame;7-0;1355;5

5. LSU;6-1;1244;13

6. Michigan;6-1;1146;12

7. Texas;6-1;1144;9

8. Georgia;6-1;1085;2

9. Oklahoma;5-1;999;11

10. UCF;6-0;979;10

11. Florida;6-1;931;14

12. Oregon;5-1;917;17

13. West Virginia;5-1;700;6

14. Kentucky;5-1;678;18

15. Washington;5-2;640;7

16. NC State;5-0;592;20

17. Texas A&M;5-2;551;22

18. Penn St.;4-2;523;8

19. Iowa;5-1;266;NR

20. Cincinnati;6-0;243;25

21. South Florida;6-0;242;23

22. Mississippi St.;4-2;231;24

23. Wisconsin;4-2;226;15

24. Michigan St.;4-2;199;NR

25. Washington St.;5-1;136;NR

Others receiving votes: Stanford 71, San Diego St. 53, Southern Cal 53, Appalachian St. 51, Colorado 49, Utah St. 38, Miami 38, Utah 33, Duke 17, Texas Tech 8, Fresno St. 7, Houston 3, Maryland 2, Virginia 2.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments