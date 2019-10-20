The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 19, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:<

;Record;Pts;Pv

1. Alabama (24);7-0;1486;1

2. LSU (16);7-0;1462;2

3. Ohio St. (13);7-0;1429;4

4. Clemson (9);7-0;1408;3

5. Oklahoma;7-0;1343;5

6. Penn St.;7-0;1224;7

7. Florida;7-1;1138;9

8. Notre Dame;5-1;1058;8

9. Auburn;6-1;1054;11

10. Georgia;6-1;1031;10

11. Oregon;6-1;979;12

12. Utah;6-1;852;13

13. Wisconsin;6-1;767;6

14. Baylor;7-0;732;18

15. Texas;5-2;627;15

16. SMU;7-0;587;19

17. Minnesota;7-0;577;20

18. Cincinnati;6-1;468;21

19. Michigan;5-2;440;16

20. Iowa;5-2;347;23

21. Appalachian St.;6-0;286;24

22. Boise St.;6-1;225;14

23. Iowa St.;5-2;185;NR

24. Arizona St.;5-2;134;17

25. Wake Forest;6-1;118;NR

Others receiving votes: Memphis 87, Virginia 29, San Diego St. 17, Pittsburgh 17, Washington 15, Navy 9, Texas A&M 6, Missouri 4, UCF 3, Southern Cal 3, Louisiana Tech 2, Tulane 1.

