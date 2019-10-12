Israel Mukuamu returned the first of his three interceptions 53 yards for a touchdown and South Carolina took advantage of Jake Fromm’s four turnovers to beat No. 3 Georgia 17-10 in double overtime on Saturday at Athens, Ga.
Parker White’s 23-yard field goal in the second overtime proved to be enough when Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship was wide left on his attempt from 42 yards. Blankenship’s second miss of the game sent South Carolina players charging onto the field to celebrate the upset.
Georgia (5-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference) suffered a big hit to its national championship hopes. The Bulldogs, favored by 24½ points, could not overcome three interceptions and a lost fumble by Fromm, the senior quarterback known for avoiding mistakes. Fromm did not throw an interception in the Bulldogs’ first five games.
On the second play of overtime, Fromm’s pass glanced off the hands of receiver Tyler Simmons and was intercepted by Mukuamu. White’s 33-yard field-goal attempt missed wide right to keep the game alive.
NO. 6 OKLAHOMA 34, NO. 11 TEXAS 27: At Dallas, Jalen Hurts threw three touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb, Oklahoma’s defense sacked Sam Ehlinger nine times and the No. 6 Sooners never trailed in a 34-27 victory over 11th-ranked Texas on Saturday.
A year after a 48-45 loss in the Red River rivalry that led to the firing of their defensive coordinator, the Sooners harassed Ehlinger into minus-9 yards rushing while holding the quarterback with the three highest total yardage outputs for Texas against Oklahoma almost 200 yards below that 387-yard average.
The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) stayed on track for a third straight trip to the College Football Playoff and avenged last year’s loss in Cotton Bowl Stadium in the middle of the Texas state fair, a victory that came in a rematch of the Big 12 championship game.
The Longhorns (4-2, 2-1) are likely relegated to a spoiler role if there’s a second consecutive Big 12 title game between the rivals.
Both teams played under the threat of an ejection for unsportsmanlike conduct after referee Mike Defee flagged everyone 30 minutes before the game when clusters of players got too close at midfield while wrapping up warmups and started jawing at each other.
NO. 13 OREGON 45, COLORADO 3: At Portland, Ore., on Friday night, Justin Herbert threw for 261 yards and extended his streak of games with a touchdown pass to 34 as Oregon won its fifth straight.
Jaylon Redd rushed for a touchdown and caught a pass for another score for the Ducks (5-1, 3-0) who are 3-0 to open Pac-12 play for the first time since 2013. Cyrus Habibi-Likio ran for three touchdowns and CJ Verdell rushed for 171 yards.
Oregon has not dropped a game since the season opener against Auburn.
Steven Montez threw for 131 yards for Colorado (3-3, 1-2) but he was intercepted four times on four consecutive drives. It is the second straight loss for the Buffaloes.
Colorado receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. was day-to-day going into the game but he started and finished with four catches for 70 yards.
Herbert was 18 of 32 with two touchdowns, bringing his total to 17 TDs this season.
MIAMI 17, NO. 20 VIRGINIA 9: At Miami Garden, Fla., on Friday night, N’Kosi Perry threw for a touchdown on the opening drive and ran for another with 2:31 remaining for Miami.
Deejay Dallas caught the touchdown pass for Miami (3-3, 1-2 Atlantic Coast Conference), and rushed for 63 yards on 13 carries. Pat Bethel blocked a field goal for Miami and K.J. Osborn caught four passes for 60 yards.
Perry finished 16 of 27 for 182 yards.
Bryce Perkins connected on his first nine passes and finished 24 for 41 for 244 yards for Virginia (4-2, 2-1).
Brian Delaney made three field goals for the Cavaliers, who were looking for their first 3-0 start since 2007. They’re now tied with North Carolina for first place in the Coastal Division, and could be joined there by Duke if the Blue Devils beat Georgia Tech on Saturday.
TEMPLE 30, NO. 23 MEMPHIS 28: At Philadelphia, Anthony Russo threw two touchdown passes and Temple took advantage of four turnovers by Memphis to upset Memphis.
Brady White passed for 355 yards and two scores for Memphis (5-1, 2-1 American), which fell behind 16-0 as the Owls turned the Tigers’ mistakes into points.
The win was secured when an apparent diving catch for Tigers tight end Joey Magnifico to convert a fourth-and-11 was overturned by instant replay with 1:50 to play in the fourth. It would have placed Memphis inside the Temple 30, but instead the Owls (5-1, 2-0) were able to burn the clock.
Jager Gardner ran for a score and Isaiah Wright and Brandon Mack caught touchdown passes for Temple. Russo’s 12-yard touchdown to Mack made it 30-21 with 12:48 left in the fourth.
Russo threw for 224 yards on 20-for-33 passing.
Kenneth Gainwell had eight catches for 98 yards and rushed 19 times for 107 yards and a touchdown for Memphis.
