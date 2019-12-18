Top news billboard for Dec. 19

Related to this story
RACINE — The Fiesta Garibaldi Chicken Palace serves much more than just poultry.
The Walshes, for the moment, are caught in a Catch-22. They want out of their Franksville-area apartment, and their landlord says he’s willing to work with them, but the couple doesn’t have enough cash on hand to easily pay for a move. They're stuck.
GREEN BAY – Having spent the previous 372 days living in the greater Green Bay metroplex – but as a civilian, and not as the Green Bay Packers…
Almost four pounds of cocaine, fentanyl and opiates were allegedly found in the possession of a 37-year-old Racine man last week.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Willkomm’s Mobil gas station and convenience store on Spring Street at Highway 31, a big piece of an $8 million development, …
A plan, still in its infancy, would place a new Culver's closer to the City of Racine.
RACINE — An afternoon of hanging out with a friend turned into a scary situation on Thursday with one person being taken to the hospital.
RACINE — Geraldine Jones said she tried to get her husband, Otisteen Jones, whom everyone called Otis, to retire from umpiring for five years.