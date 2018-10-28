AP TOP 25

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 27, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

;Record;Pts;Pv

1. Alabama (60);8-0;1500;1

2. Clemson;8-0;1433;2

3. Notre Dame;8-0;1374;3

4. LSU;7-1;1317;4

5. Michigan;7-1;1240;5

6. Georgia;7-1;1202;7

7. Oklahoma;7-1;1132;8

8. Ohio St.;7-1;1022;11

9. UCF;7-0;1014;10

10. Washington St.;7-1;938;14

11. Kentucky;7-1;905;12

12. West Virginia;6-1;891;13

13. Florida;6-2;734;9

14. Penn St.;6-2;733;17

15. Texas;6-2;719;6

16. Utah;6-2;593;23

17. Houston;7-1;403;NR

18. Utah St.;7-1;340;NR

19. Iowa;6-2;323;18

20. Fresno St.;7-1;261;NR

21. Mississippi St.;5-3;204;NR

22. Syracuse;6-2;192;NR

23. Virginia;6-2;175;NR

24. Boston College;6-2;169;NR

25. Texas A&M;5-3;132;16

Others receiving votes: Washington 120, Northwestern 86, Georgia Southern 62, Michigan St. 51, Cincinnati 45, Iowa St. 42, South Florida 29, Stanford 26, Oklahoma St. 24, UAB 17, Oregon 13, Wisconsin 12, Auburn 7, San Diego St. 6, Army 6, NC State 5, California 2, Buffalo 1.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments