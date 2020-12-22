Top 10 sports stories: No. 8 - Longtime local baseball coach, umpire Bob Mallwitz dies

The late Chicago Cubs legend Ernie Banks became noted years ago for his boisterous declaration to, "Let's play two!"

Compared to Bob Mallwitz, though, Banks was a grumpy pessimist.

From 1997 until he suffered a stroke in August 2018, Mallwitz reveled in his role as the Racine Lutheran High School baseball coach. He counted the days until the start of each season. He treated each of his players as if they were his sons. And he laughed and cried with each of them through the highs and lows of each season.

Mallwitz was a large man with an even larger heart and he poured his heart and soul into each game he coached. And era came to end Nov. 1 when Mallwitz died at the age of 68 — less than 15 months after he suffered a stroke and was not found at his home for three days.

Of the top 10 local sports stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, the death of Mallwitz was No. 8. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.

Mallwitz could bark at umpires over the years until each one earned his respect. But he was all about doing things the right way. He won and lost with class.