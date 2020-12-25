 Skip to main content
Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 7 - Girls volleyball in Burlington among state's finest
Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 7 - Girls volleyball in Burlington among state's finest

What baseball has traditionally been to high school boys in the Burlington area in terms of state-wide success, volleyball has been to girls.

It was more of the same last fall, when the girls teams from Catholic Central and Burlington made what is all but taken for granted by now — another trip to the state tournament. Catholic Central won its second Division 4 state championship in three years while Burlington fell just short of earning what would have been its fifth Division 1 title since 2011.

The point was made once again during a difficult season, when the COVID-19 pandemic complicated matters considerably: Girls volleyball in the Chocolate City rocks.

But while both programs are longtime powers, they have had contrasting trajectories.

In Catholic Central’s case, it won five Division 4 championships in six appearances from 2006-12 before falling on hard times. After winning the state championship 2012, the Lady Toppers had successive records of 15-17, 18-20, 17-21-1 and 5-23.

Better days were coming. They improved to 32-11 under coach Becky Rackey in 2017. After she moved on, recently retired Westosha Central boys coach Wayne Schultz was hired with spectacular results.

Catholic Central made three successive appearances in the state championship match on the strength of a talented class that included Sammie Seib, Grace Antlfinger, Ella Shaw and Lainey Dirksmeyer.

And they earned their second gold ball in three seasons Nov. 7, when the Lady Toppers completed a 22-0 season by defeating top-seeded Chippewa Falls McDonnell 25-21. 25-23, 25-22 in the Division 4 championship match at Little Chute High School.

The All-State Seib was the spirit, ending her high school career with 34 kills and 27 digs in two tournament games.

“We came in as freshmen and just changed the whole program around,” Seib said. “We’ve been working together for four years now and we just bonded.”

On that same day, the Burlington girls were 90 miles to the west, playing for the Division 1 championship at Lincoln High School in Wisconsin Rapids. With the veteran presence players who included Marquette University recruit Samantha Naber, the Demons entered the tournament with a 17-0 record and were 49-2 in sets.

But the breaks didn’t go the Demons’ way in their pursuit of a third state championship in four years. Not only did they draw the second semifinal of the afternoon, they got taken to the limit in a 25-16, 28-26, 25-21 semifinal victory over River Falls.

There wasn’t much gas left in their tanks when they took on top-seeded Sussex Hamilton, which played a fast-paced attack that was able to wear down the Demons even more. Burlington battled, but was ultimately denied another state championship with a 25-18, 17-25, 25-23, 25-20 loss.

“Hamilton is a great team, clearly,” senior Camryn Lukenbill said. “But I think a little bit of it was we were tired. We gave a lot of our effort and energy in the first match (against River Falls), but we still played our best.”

Sammie Seib, Catholic Central

Seib
Samantha (Sam) Naber, Burlington

Naber
