Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 4 - Nick Bennett resigns as St. Catherine's coach

When Bob Letsch retired in 2016, it seemed impossible for anyone to adequately follow the second-winningest boys basketball coach in state history.

Nick Bennett dared to take on the daunting challenge at St. Catherine’s High School. And he succeeded in spectacular fashion. But he resigned abruptly five years later after building one of the most outstanding teams in state history.

Of the top 10 stories in 2021 as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, Bennett’s resignation was ranked No. 4. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.

Bennett, just 34 at the time, appeared to have the credentials to replace Letsch, who retired with a 661-250 record and eight state championships.

He started on back-to-back NCAA Division III championships under his father, Jack, at UW-Stevens Point in 2004 and ’05. His Uncle Dick coached Wisconsin to the Final Four in 2000. And his first cousin, Tony, coached Virginia to the 2019 NCAA championship.

The Bennett family is basketball royalty in Wisconsin. When Nick got the chance to develop his own team in 2016, he proved to be a natural to take on the challenge of succeeding Letsch.

And Bennett realized it would be a challenge.

“We’re talking about what is truly one of the special places to coach basketball in the state,” Bennett said upon being hired July 21, 2016.

Somehow, Bennett managed to make it even more special.

Inheriting an injury-plagued 8-15 team in 2016, Bennett immediately achieved results. During his five years as coach of the program, he compiled successive records of 15-8, 17-7, 21-4, 25-0 and 28-1.

Gradually, he molded the right combination of players around guards Tyrese Hunter and Kamari McGee, both of whom earned first-team Associated Press All-State honors last season.

So strong did his program become that only one opponent truly stopped it: The COVID-19 pandemic,

On the evening of March 12, 2020, the 25-0 Angels moved to within one victory of the program’s first state tournament berth since 2011 with a hard-fought 67-53 victory over Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Academies in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal.

A few hours later, the Angels learned the state tournament was being cancelled because of the pandemic.

Just short of a year later, the Angels overcame considerable odds to win a state championship. After a season of having to practice and play all of its games on the road because of City of Racine restrictions, the Angels defeated Hartland Lake Country Lutheran 68-49 to win the Division 3 championship in Oshkosh.

Bennett became just the third Racine County boys coach to be named the AP Coach of the Year in Wisconsin, following Letsch and Case’s Bob Hayes.

Bur four months later, Bennett announced he was stepping down, siting family considerations. His record was 106-20, including, 53-1 the previous two seasons.

“Professional and personal lives mesh and it’s impossible to completely separate the two,” Bennett said at the time. “As a parent, if your professional life interferes, sometimes, there’s tough decisions that have to be made.”

St. Catherine’s quickly moved to fill the enormous vacancy and hired Ryan Thompson, a longtime assistant under Letsch who was on Prairie’s staff last season.

Bennett, who continues to teach at St. Joseph School in Racine, leaves behind a remarkable legacy — even it it only lasted five seasons.

“If you watch them play three games in a week, there’s a real good chance they’re going to have three different scorers,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said after last season. “That starts with the head coach and what they’re preaching offensively. Clearly, he’s preaching team basketball, ball movement and not caring who gets the credit.

“Defensively, it speaks for itself. The last two years, they’ve been the top defensive team in the state regardless of division. There are plenty of good teams around the state of Wisconsin, but they don’t play defense like that.”

