Top 10 Sports Stories: No. 1 - St. Catherine's wins state title; Prairie a close second

On the night of March 5, the St. Catherine’s High School boys basketball team achieved closure of the sweetest kind in Oshkosh.

Meanwhile, 135 miles to the west, Prairie suffered about the most frustrating loss one can imagine.

What a day it was for basketball teams from Racine County. One program finally achieved its ultimate reward after being deprived of a likely state championship one year earlier by the COVID-19 pandemic. And the other gave a truly inspiring accounting of itself in its first WIAA state championship appearance.

Of the top 10 stories in 2021 as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, the state championship appearances of St. Catherine’s and Prairie within hours of each other was ranked No. 1. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.

It’s difficult to imagine a high school team deserving a state championship more than St. Catherine’s last season.

One year earlier, the season was shut down in Wisconsin by the COVID-19 pandemic just hours after the Angels moved to within one victory of advancing to their first state tournament since 2011.

When they returned in November 2020 for a season that easily could have been scuttled by the pandemic, it was under the most trying of circumstances.

Because of City of Racine restrictions in response to the pandemic, St. Catherine’s was not allowed to play or even practice within the city limits. That meant daily practices at the Taylor Complex in Elmwood Park and home games at the Gallo Sports Center in Caledonia.

Things became even more complicated. Tyrese Hunter, a returning All-State guard who had already committed to Iowa State, suffered a severe ankle injury against Westosha Central Jan. 23 in Paddock Lake and missed the next five games.

With Hunter sitting out against Martin Luther Jan. 30 in Greendale, the Angels lost 65-59. It would prove to be the Angels’ only loss in two seasons.

As St. Catherine’s coach Nick Bennett later conceded, that ankle injury deprived Hunter of his explosiveness for the rest of the season. But this team would not be denied of the state championship they were deprived of playing for the previous season.

When St. Catherine’s played Hartland Lake Country Lutheran for the Division 3 championship March 5 at the Menominee Nation Arena in Oshkosh, Hunter went just 1 for 4 for the floor and finished with two points in his final high school game. But backcourt mate Kamari Hunter picked up the slack by scoring 22 of his 26 points in the second half and the Angels went on to a 68-49 victory.

It was the program’s 15th state championship and its first since 2010.

“We realized we weren’t playing just for ourselves, we were playing for the seniors who didn’t get to make it here last year,” McGee said. “We wanted to work so hard to get back to the position we were in last year just so we could so it for those seniors, honestly, and do it for one another.

“When we walked into the locker room today, I said, ‘We came in here as a family, we’re going to play as a family and we’re going to win as a family.”

Just before St. Catherine’s took to the floor, Prairie was going neck and neck with Oshkosh Lourdes in the Division 4 championship game at the La Crosse Center.

Behind senior Antuan Nesbitt, who went on to earn fourth-team AP All-State honors, the Hawks (24-4) sent a program record for most victories in a season. It also appeared as as they would win the program’s first state championship since 1982, when they competed in the private schools state tournament.

Top-seeded Prairie burst out to a 23-4 lead with 9:14 left in the first half and it appeared a rout was in the works. But Lourdes gradually chipped away at its deficit, setting up a colossal heartbreak for Prairie.

Just before the final buzzer sounded, Nathan Slagter made a shot under the basket and Lourdes claimed the gold trophy with a 43-41 victory.

Three days later, Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff reflected on the loss.

“Someone posted a quote from John Wooden that was along the lines of, ‘Very few people are going to end their seasons with championships. So what are you doing to make sure you create life-long memories for your players?’ And that really stuck with me.

“Obviously, we wanted to win it, but I actually messaged a group of our boys (two days after the loss) and just let them know I was thinking about them and that I was sorry for letting them down. All of their responses were just unbelievable. They were all just so thankful for the journey after having a couple of days to reflect.”

