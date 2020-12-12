Too much made of Ohio State decision: Alvarez SUN

It sounds like Barry Alvarez thinks too much was made of the Big Ten's decision to reverse course on its rules and allow Ohio State to play in the league's football championship game.

"This is not rocket science," the University of Wisconsin athletic director said on his monthly radio show this week. "This is common sense, particularly in a year like this."

Alvarez and other Big Ten athletic directors decided Wednesday to scrap the requirement that teams had to play in at least six games to be eligible for the football title game in a season already shortened by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Undefeated Ohio State has played only five games because of outbreaks of the coronavirus but is fourth in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Buckeyes were scheduled to play Michigan on Saturday, but the Wolverines canceled the game because of high COVID-19 numbers.

Indiana (6-1), which lost to Ohio State on Nov. 21, was next in line to play in the Big Ten Championship Game if the Buckeyes were ineligible.

Alvarez, who chaired the Big Ten's return-to-play task force, said his opinion was formed by Ohio State having already clinched the Big Ten East Division championship regardless of the outcome of the Michigan game.