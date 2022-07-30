Tonyan for July 31

GREEN BAY — Robert Tonyan has done his best to stay positive throughout his comeback. But the Green Bay Packers wide receiver readily admits there have been some dark times as he recovers from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered last October.

And there still are those dark times for him, while most of the rest of his teammates are practicing at training camp and he’s spending his time rehabbing and watching.

“You still have those days here and there because you’re still not on the field,” Tonyan confessed as the Packers’ first week of camp wound down. “That’s just the flow of life with that (recovery) process. Had it at the beginning, had it in the middle, had it recently. It’s just part of it.

“I think that’s going to make me stronger in the end and make me a different player mentally, as well. I’m excited that I reached those points and those depths of darkness because … the lower you go, the higher you can get to. It just takes you to a different spot within yourself.”

After a breakout season in 2020, when he caught 52 passes for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns — tied with Kansas City Chiefs perennial All-Pro Travis Kelce for the most TDs at his position that season — Tonyan went into 2021 poised for another big year and a potentially lucrative knew deal at season’s end.

Instead, he got off to a slow statistical start (15 receptions for 155 yards and two touchdowns on 25 targets in the first seven weeks) and then suffered the torn ACL in an Oct. 28 win at Arizona, at the end of a 33-yard catch-and-run — his longest play of the season — late in the third quarter.

Tonyan had played the 2021 season on a second-round restricted free-agent tender worth $3.384 million, so the injury cost Tonyan on the unrestricted free-agent market. He ended up settling for a one-year, $2.45 million prove-it deal with the Packers that allows for him to earn an additional $1.5 million via per-game roster bonuses.

Tonyan has been out on Ray Nitschke Field throughout the first three days of training camp, but he hasn’t been able to do any actual football drills.

“Basically everything but football right now,” Tonyan said.

Still, coach Matt LaFleur said Tonyan has attacked his rehab every day and that he hasn’t shown any outward signs of how frustrated he is.

“Bobby just comes in and he goes right to work. That’s what we’re looking for. He’s got a great mentality,” LaFleur said. “He is a team guy. He wants to be around his guys.

“That’s tough for any player that has to go through such an extensive rehab process. I think that it teaches you a lot of lessons along the way, as well, in how to handle adversity. That’s part of this game. The guys that can do it tend to thrive. I think he’s a guy that is thriving in that situation. And I can’t wait to get him back out there.”

Certainly, the Packers would love to have Tonyan get back practicing before the end of training camp and ready for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Minnesota. Tonyan himself used the phrase “on schedule” to describe his recovery.

“Obviously, that is the ultimate goal, but I don’t want to get ahead of myself,” Tonyan said of facing the Vikings. “But there’s no doubt, that is the overall goal.”

However, given the team has traditionally treated ACL reconstruction surgeries as 10- to 12-month recoveries, that timeline seems to be ambitious — especially in light of the setbacks five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari has encountered during his comeback from his own left ACL tear suffered during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice.

Tonyan said he, general manager Brian Gutekunst and director of sports medicine Bryan “Flea” Engel have discussed Tonyan’s hopes for a return but that they have not set a hard-and-fast return date.

“I’m trying not to focus on a game to come back. Just trying to feel better every day and getting acclimated to football,” Tonyan said. “Talking with Flea and Gutey, it’s just them trusting me where I’m at. And whether that’s me being ahead of schedule or being conservative, just having short term goals and taking it day by day.

“You just never know what’s going to happen. I could feel better than I anticipate, or I could feel worse.”

Tonyan said Bakhtiari has been very supportive throughout the recovery process and was especially helpful right after the injury — “We sit next to each other on the plane rides so, after that game, just him taking me through what I’m going to be going through, what I’m going to be feeling mentally, physically, that was huge,” Tonyan said — but that the dark times have still been difficult.

That said, Tonyan knows the odds he overcame going from converted small-school quarterback to undrafted NFL free agent to productive starter. So he’s ready to prove himself again — and, he hopes, earn himself a long-term deal to stay in Green Bay.

“I’ve worked so hard to go from being a nobody, practice-squad guy, undrafted free agent, I think I would be letting some of these guys down just leaving here,” Tonyan said. “Right now, my heart’s here. I’m going to take it day by day with my knee and enjoy every day with these guys in this locker room and just win a Super Bowl.”