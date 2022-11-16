 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tony L. Harris

Tony Harris

Tony L. Harris, 600 block of South Green Bay Road, Mount Pleasant, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of THC, resisting an officer, obstructing an officer, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.

