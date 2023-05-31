Tony L. Harris, 1800 block of Saint Clair Street, Racine, manufacture/deliver cocaine (between 1-5 grams), delivery of schedule I or II narcotics, manufacture/deliver cocaine (less than or equal to 1 gram), felony bail jumping, misdemeanor theft (business setting), possession of a controlled substance, possession of THC, possession of methamphetamine.
Tony L. Harris
RACINE — A Racine man is facing more than a dozen charges after after being accused of hitting a woman with a baseball bat.
