Tony J. Skenandore, 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon).
If confirmed to be a criminal homicide, it would be the eighth criminal homicide thus far in the City of Racine in 2022. All of the killings thus far have been committed with a firearm.
An inmate at the Racine County Jail has been charged with escape for allegedly failing to return after being let out for work release more than a year ago. He is now back in custody, online records show.
The homicide that occurred Tuesday night on Racine’s north side was reported to be accidental.
A 21-year-old has been accused of stealing a car and then crashing it into a garbage can, street sign and building while fleeing police.
The Racine Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man for killing a 28-year-old man on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, Racine Police Department officers, Kenosha Police Department officers and FBI Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force reported that they executed a search warrant on Thurston Avenue.
A motorcycle driver died Thursday from injuries in a box truck crash, the Mount Pleasant Police Department reported in a news release.
UNION GROVE — One afternoon when she was 3 years old, Melissa Wandrey escaped from her mother. She was eventually found, but her mom had to lu…
CALEDONIA — Two men from Waukegan have been charged with having cocaine, fentanyl, marijuana and prescription drugs in northern Racine County.
A man allegedly yelled "I'll beat his (expletive) in front of the police! I don't give a (expletive)!" prior to an assault that left a man unconscious and needing to be intubated in Racine.
