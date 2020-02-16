Tony Fernandez dies at 57

The 30-year-old Suter made $568,300 last year. He asked in arbitration for a $1.25 million salary this year and the Brewers offered $825,000.

Suter gets a $100,000 signing bonus payable within 60 days and salaries of $900,000 this year and $1.5 million in 2021. His 2021 salary can escalate by up to $250,000 based on innings this year: $50,000 each for 80, 100, 120, 140 and 160.

ASTROS: Manager Dusty Baker has gone from hoping aloud that fallout from his new team's sign-stealing scandal would go away quickly to accepting that the back-and-forth is lingering.

"You realize it's going to take a while to move on. You don't just move on, just 'cause you say, 'Move on.' We do realize that sometimes the guys have something to say. Sometimes you guys have a job to do," Baker told reporters Sunday at spring training. "Everything heals in time, and I'm just hoping that the time to heal has come and gone."

Then he added: "Probably not, but I hope so."

This comes 72 hours after Houston's poorly received news conference and attempts to apologize, when Baker said, "We're hoping that we don't have to continue to answer these questions, and hopefully we can get the season started because it has been a distraction."

He said Sunday, he was fine with Astros shortstop Carlos Correa's vociferous defense on Saturday of teammate José Altuve and rejoinder to players from other teams — a group that included reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers and catcher Kurt Suzuki of the Washington Nationals, who beat Houston in the 2019 World Series.

