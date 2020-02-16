Tony Fernandez dies at 57

Tony Fernández, a stylish shortstop who made five All-Star teams during his 17 seasons in the major leagues and helped the Toronto Blue Jays win the 1993 World Series, died Sunday after complications from a kidney disease. He was 57.
Fernández was taken off a life support system in the afternoon with his family present at a hospital in Weston, Florida, said Imrad Hallim, the director and co-founder of the Tony Fernández Foundation. Fernández had been in a medically induced coma and had waited years for a new kidneys.
Fernández won four straight Gold Gloves with the Blue Jays in the 1980s and holds club records for career hits and games played. A clutch hitter in five trips to the postseason, he had four separate stints with Toronto and played for six other teams.
One of those was the New York Yankees, who replaced him at shortstop with a 21-year-old Derek Jeter in 1996. Fernández was slated to slide over to second base and stick around as insurance, but he broke his right elbow (for the second time in his career) lunging for a ball late in spring training and missed the entire season.
Jeter, of course, went on to win AL Rookie of the Year and the first of his five World Series titles. Fernández, who had been set to help ease Jeter's transition, was given a World Series ring by the Yankees that season.
The next year, Fernández caught on at second with the Cleveland Indians and was instrumental in their 1997 American League pennant. He batted .357 in the AL Championship Series against Baltimore and homered in the 11th inning at Camden Yards to give Cleveland a 1-0 victory in the clinching Game 6 --his only postseason home run.
Fernández then hit .471 with four RBIs in the World Series against the Florida Marlins. His two-run single in the third inning of Game 7 put the Indians ahead 2-0, but the Marlins tied it in the bottom of the ninth and won 3-2 in 11 innings to take the championship.
In 43 career postseason games, Fernández batted .327 with 23 RBIs and a .787 OPS. He went 7 for 21 (.333) with nine RBIs in the 1993 World Series, helping the Blue Jays beat Philadelphia in six games for their second consecutive title.
Fernandez appeared in 28 games for the Milwaukee Brewers in 2001, his final season in the major leagues.
BREWERS: Left-hander Brent Suter reached a two-year, $2.5 million deal Sunday that avoids an arbitration hearing that had been set for next week.
Suter returned from Tommy John surgery last September and went 4-0 with a 0.49 ERA in nine relief appearances, helping the Brewers earn an NL wild-card spot.
Suter had mostly been a starter the previous two seasons with Milwaukee before having elbow surgery in July 2018. He is expected to be used out of the bullpen this year.
The 30-year-old Suter made $568,300 last year. He asked in arbitration for a $1.25 million salary this year and the Brewers offered $825,000.
Suter gets a $100,000 signing bonus payable within 60 days and salaries of $900,000 this year and $1.5 million in 2021. His 2021 salary can escalate by up to $250,000 based on innings this year: $50,000 each for 80, 100, 120, 140 and 160.
ASTROS: Manager Dusty Baker has gone from hoping aloud that fallout from his new team's sign-stealing scandal would go away quickly to accepting that the back-and-forth is lingering.
"You realize it's going to take a while to move on. You don't just move on, just 'cause you say, 'Move on.' We do realize that sometimes the guys have something to say. Sometimes you guys have a job to do," Baker told reporters Sunday at spring training. "Everything heals in time, and I'm just hoping that the time to heal has come and gone."
Then he added: "Probably not, but I hope so."
This comes 72 hours after Houston's poorly received news conference and attempts to apologize, when Baker said, "We're hoping that we don't have to continue to answer these questions, and hopefully we can get the season started because it has been a distraction."
He said Sunday, he was fine with Astros shortstop Carlos Correa's vociferous defense on Saturday of teammate José Altuve and rejoinder to players from other teams — a group that included reigning NL MVP Cody Bellinger of the Los Angeles Dodgers and catcher Kurt Suzuki of the Washington Nationals, who beat Houston in the 2019 World Series.