Tony A Panure, 8400 block of Chara Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Tony A Panure, 8400 block of Chara Drive, Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), resisting an officer.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.