Tonia L Caruso

Tonia L Caruso, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, food stamp offense (misstate facts in food stamp application, value of benefit between $100-$5,000), food stamp offense (misstate facts in food stamp application, value of benefit greater than or equal to $5,000), medical assistance fraud (false statement or representation in eligibility) 

