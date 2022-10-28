Tom quietly seizes the moment

GREEN BAY — It’s a good thing Zach Tom is such a versatile offensive lineman and more than held his own in his first NFL start last Sunday.

Because he’s certainly not going to be designing motivational posters for a living.

The Green Bay Packers rookie fourth-round pick found out roughly 90 minutes before kickoff of the team’s 23-21 loss to the Washington Commanders that he’d be replacing five-time All-Pro David Bakhtiari as the Packers’ starting at left tackle. And while offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich described Tom’s work as “great,” Tom’s self-assessment was slightly less glowing.

“It’s always good to do something for the first time,” Tom said, “and not completely fail.”

Told that wasn’t the most inspirational mantra ever uttered, Tom laughed and added, “It’s good to get the confidence of knowing I can go out there and execute. I always treat every week like I’m going to be a starter at any of the five positions, but when it finally happened, it still caught me by surprise with how late it actually did happen. But it wasn’t something that was, like, completely overwhelming.

“Obviously, there’s a lot of things I still need to work on, but just being able to go out here and be able to execute definitely builds more confidence.”

Tom certainly earned more confidence from Stenavich, head coach Matt LaFleur and quarterback Aaron Rodgers with his performance. Stenavich said Thursday that Tom didn’t have a single mental error on his grade sheet — a significant detail given all the talk about such mistakes this week around 1265 Lombardi Avenue — and said the even-keeled Tom didn’t flinch when Bakhtiari’s balky knee was a no-go after a pre-game workout.

“First off, when he got the news — he’s not a very emotional guy to begin with — but he was, ‘All right.’ The moment wasn’t too big for him. He didn’t have the wide-eyed look you’re hoping not to see from a rookie,” Stenavich recounted. “He did a great job. He competed. He didn’t have any mental mistakes or anything like that. He just battled his butt off, and I was happy to see that.”

Asked if the game plan against the Bills would devote less help to Tom — if he’s in the lineup again — after how he played against the Commanders, Stenavich replied, “The more that he shows he can handle stuff, then you don’t have to worry about him game planning-wise.”

Given what LaFleur acknowledged Thursday — that Bakhtiari’s situation is “going to be fluid the rest of the year” — Tom’s readiness and ability to step in with limited notice and limited practice work might be vital.

Bakhtiari, who seemed to be trending toward playing consistently before being re-added to the injury report last Saturday, wouldn’t say what exactly happened with his knee during an interview in the Packers locker room after practice Thursday.

Bakhtiari, who practiced on Wednesday but was held out of Thursday’s in-pads session, said it would be a competitive disadvantage entering Sunday night’s pivotal road matchup with the Buffalo Bills to divulge what was going on with his surgically repaired left knee.

“I have no problem telling you guys. I’ll lift up the hood and tell you everything you want at the end of the year,” Bakhtiari said. “My biggest problem right now is, I don’t want to sit here and give any information that puts my team, especially my offensive linemen and our unit, at risk when that’s something that the other team is going to want to know.”

“I’m doing everything I can and controlling what I can control. And that’s really what I can do at this juncture given the cards I’ve been dealt. It’s not the best-stacked hand, but whatever I can do to contribute, whatever I can give to this team, whatever is better for the team is what I can and what I will do.”

Asked if his issues at this point are more mental than physical with the knee, and if it was important for people to understand that he’s doing all he can to be ready to play, Bakhtiari replied, “Me, making sure what they understand what I’m going through, that’s my ego. I don’t (expletive) care. If you hate me, and you don’t like whatever I’m doing or whatever you think I’m doing, great. Go ahead. I don’t need to (expletive) convince you of anything.

“I know what I need to do, I know where I’ve been since Day 1. I know what I’m going to continue to do until I decide, ‘Hey, you know what? I’m ready to go to a new chapter in my life.’ … I don’t care what anyone else thinks or how anyone else perceives what I’m doing. That’s their own perception and their own insecurities of their situations. I don’t need to (expletive) change your opinion. I’m here to (expletive) do what I need to do to be able to look at myself in the mirror, to go to sleep at night.”

Bakhtiari did say that while he certainly isn’t ceding his job to Tom, the rookie’s performance was impressive to him — especially having been a rookie fourth-round pick starting at left tackle himself in 2013 and knowing what a challenge that is.

“I loved it. I love what he’s done,” Bakhtiari said. “I’m excited to see where he goes. For us in that room, I know we have some fun with him. We’re trying to bring out a little personality in him. I know he’s got some. Him having the opportunity to show what he can do, I’m like, ‘Great.’ The lights definitely aren’t too bright for him, which is awesome.”

Despite the fluidity of Bakhtiari’s availability, Stenavich said that Tom will continue to practice at all five offensive line positions and not start focusing on left tackle — even with last week’s reconfiguration, which moved previous backup left tackle Yosh Nijman to a starting role at right tackle and Elgton Jenkins to left guard.

“We’re going to still prepare our guys for all the different possibilities during the week,” Stenavich said. “We haven’t really said (to Tom), ‘All right, you’re going to focus more here in this position. We’re still going to get you ready at multiple positions just in case something happens.’”

Said Tom with a smile: “I don’t think there’s going to be anything different. Obviously, we’ll see what happens, but I’m not going to take any different approach than I did last week. And the week before that. And the week before that.”