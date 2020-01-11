Tom Oates: Time for Packers to step it up

GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur keeps insisting his team has more in it.

Largely in response to a season-long string of uneven performances by the Green Bay Packers, the first-year coach says almost weekly that the best is yet to come.

Packers fans have remained fairly patient — a 13-3 record and a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs makes that easier — while waiting for Green Bay to play to the level its record would indicate. The time for patience, however, has run out. If the Packers are indeed a championship contender, they'll have to start playing like it.

Like, say, Sunday.

Including their NFC divisional round game with the Seattle Seahawks Sunday at Lambeau Field, the Packers potentially are looking at three consecutive playoff games where just OK won't be good enough. For a team that has put together a strong, 60-minute, both-sides-of-the-ball performance only once or twice this season, that has to be a concern.

Or a goal. Which is how the Packers are looking at it after sitting out the first weekend of the playoffs.