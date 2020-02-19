Tom Oates: Badgers step up when it counts

For almost two decades, the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team has been very hard to beat once the calendar flips over to February.
Of course, the Badgers often were very good at other points in the season during Bo Ryan's 14 years as coach and Greg Gard's first four. But with two or three exceptions, they have played their best basketball coming down the stretch, when it counts the most. Now, they're doing it again.
UW's 69-65 victory over Purdue Tuesday night at the Kohl Center was its third consecutive win and its fourth in the last five games. Winning three straight Big Ten Conference games for the first time in this up-and-down, turmoil-filled season has pushed the Badgers' league record to 9-6 and landed them in a five-way tie for third place.
The Badgers aren't world-beaters quite yet, though. Nothing is coming easily for any team in the Big Ten this season and beating Purdue is always a tough task for UW. But the Badgers played their usual sound defense, hung tough with Purdue's physical, athletic team on the boards and continued their recent hot stretch from 3-point range before sealing the game at the free throw line.
It's seldom beautiful for 40 minutes, but UW is playing its best basketball of the season. That's due largely to an offense that has become more versatile and, consequently, more productive.
"I feel like it's the perfect time for us to be playing confident," said forward Aleem Ford, who led UW with 19 points.
Ford has made a big jump of late as a scorer and rebounder, but he's not the only one. Guards D'Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison and Brevin Pritzl have all had big scoring games. As for big men Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter, at least one has been a major factor in every game during the current run.
"I think we've continually gotten better," Gard said. "I think we're playing together. Just the unification, the togetherness of this group has allowed them to. We always talk about the whole being greater than the sum of the parts and we've had different guys (come through). Aleem Ford is playing some of his best basketball. Up and down the lineup, we've had great contributions. And they don't care who does it. They're very unselfish from that standpoint as long as our team has success. We're still learning. We've got a lot of things we can get better that. But I like the togetherness. That's been the thing that's allowed us to surge here a little bit."
Historically, that's what UW does at this time of year. After ironing out the kinks, it finds a rhythm by February. It's how a program that depends more on teamwork and chemistry than overwhelming talent has to operate. UW works and works until it finds a way to play that, well, works.
That's what this team is doing before our eyes. Yes, the schedule has eased up a bit, but included in UW's run are wins over Michigan State and Purdue, its toughest outs in the Big Ten.
"You're always trying to get better as the year goes on," Gard said. "Maybe (there were) things that we didn't quite understand or figure out in November and December and when you get into January and then February, you should be hopefully crescendoing up and starting to play your best basketball and your most complete basketball later in the season. I don't have any magic wand or recipe. It's the players that are doing it and are buying in and figuring it out and becoming more and more comfortable with each other, which you would hope happens as the season goes on. They understand everybody's strengths and weaknesses and they understand what the team needs at a certain moment and they're willing to give that."
UW limited Purdue to 39.7 percent shooting, the fifth time in the last six games it has held its opponent under 40 percent. But the biggest improvement has been on offense.
With 12 made 3-point baskets, the Badgers reached double figures for the third straight game. During their three-game winning streak, they sank 41.5 percent of their 3s. It's not just a matter of getting hot, either. They are running the offense better, the ball is touching the post more and that is yielding better looks for the shooters.
"I definitely think we're moving the ball well," Pritzl said. "Offensively, the numbers aren't always going to show the efficiency. It says we were 38 percent (Tuesday) but we also had 13 assists on those 19 field goals. That means the ball is popping, guys are all in the action, we're moving the ball and not just a set offense. I think that's really what's benefitting us."
The most impressive thing is the Badgers have come together despite having an unstable roster. Playing with the same group all season usually speeds up the development process, but UW played its first 10 games without Potter and its last six without Kobe King, who left the program. Still, UW has managed to find a rhythm down the stretch and improved to 4-1 in February by holding off Purdue at the end.
"Anytime you play a good team, they're going to have runs," Reuvers said. "We were just trying to weather that storm because obviously we're confident in ourselves. We know we're going to have our own runs. We're playing with a lot of confidence right now."
Just like UW's teams usually do.
Tom Oates is a columnist for the Wisconsin State Journal in Madison.