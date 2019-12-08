Tom Oates: Badgers deserve to be in Pasadena

Suddenly, the Rose Bowl was UW’s Holy Grail once again. With Ohio State already conceded a spot in the playoffs — win or lose — before the game, the Badgers set their sights on a Big Ten championship and their first Rose Bowl since they went to three straight from 2010 to 2012. But there was a problem.

Penn State, another two-loss team, was ranked 10th by the committee and was given a good chance to overtake UW and land the Big Ten’s automatic bid to the Rose Bowl should the Badgers lose big to the Buckeyes. That wasn’t out of the question given Ohio State’s 38-7 victory over UW six weeks ago in Columbus.

Since it was risky business to predict what the selection committee would do before it announced its bowl pairings Sunday, the Badgers wanted to take the decision out of their hands. Beating the Buckeyes would certainly do the trick and many people believed a good showing against the mighty Buckeyes would keep UW ahead of Penn State in the all-important CFP rankings.

Playing with confidence and perhaps a collective chip on its shoulder, UW produced the solid, competitive showing it needed. The selection committee ultimately decided that the Badgers’ 34-21 loss was good enough to send them to Pasadena.