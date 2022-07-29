Tom finds a place in revolving OL

GREEN BAY — Zach Tom had an inkling he’d be working with the No. 1 offensive line on Thursday morning, but the Green Bay Packers rookie fourth-round pick didn’t know for sure until he showed up at Ray Nitschke Field for practice.

It was then that he learned he’d be lining up at left tackle with four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the first unit — marking the second time in as many practices that head coach Matt LaFleur shuffled the guys up front.

“It’s just about making the most of your opportunities. I saw that as an opportunity,” Tom explained afterward. “I wanted to go out there and show what I can do. That develops trust. I want to be somebody that they can trust to put on the field. That’s the goal here.”

And there figure to be plenty more opportunities where that came from — for Tom and a host of other young linemen as LaFleur, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich and line coach Luke Butkus try to find the best quintet they have available.

With five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari on the physically unable to perform list as he works to get back on the field nearly 19 months removed from a torn ACL in his left knee, and Pro Bowl left guard-turned-left tackle Elgton Jenkins on PUP and coming back from his own torn left ACL, the Packers are using camp not only to evaluate talent up front but figure out which linemen fit best where.

That’s why the No. 1 line for Wednesday’s opening practice of camp consisted of Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson at right guard and Royce Newman at right tackle, and Thursday’s second practice had Tom at left tackle, Runyan at left guard, Myers at center, Newman at right guard and Nijman at right tackle.

“You’re going to see a lot of different combinations, especially early on in camp, and just allowing guys to compete,” LaFleur said before practice. “We’ll try to find the best five to go out there and help us win.”

While speaking with reporters on Wednesday, Bakhtiari didn’t want to put any sort of timeline on his recovery. But it seems unlikely that that he would play in preseason, unless he, the medical staff and the coaching staff decided he had to get some in-game snaps before being cleared for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Minnesota.

Of course, playing 27 essentially meaningless snaps in last year’s regular-season finale on Jan. 9 at Detroit appears to have exacerbated Bakhtiari’s issues with his knee. Thus, the Packers might choose to test him solely on the practice field to avoid another debacle.

Jenkins, meanwhile, tore his ACL at Minnesota on Nov. 21, so he’s almost certainly going to start the regular season on the PUP list.

But they’re not the only linemen the coaches are needing to replace or find stand-ins for.

Versatile veteran Billy Turner, who started at right tackle last season but also saw action at right guard and left tackle during his three years with the Packers, was a salary-cap casualty in the spring, and Lucas Patrick, who started 13 games last season at center, left guard and right guard, joined the Chicago Bears as a free agent.

The Packers have long sought versatility up front, and Tom spent the offseason learning all five line positions after working primarily as the No. 2 center during organized team activity practices and the mandatory minicamp.

“I still think I have a lot of areas to improve, but it’s always nice to get a little gauge of where you are and where you can improve,” Tom said. “You can only do that really when you’re going against the best. That’s what today was.

“You’re getting thrown in the fire and it’s about how you react. For me, it’s just about staying calm. I know what to do. I know my stuff. … It’s just going out there and doing my thing.”

Both Nijman and Newman saw extensive action last season, but both found themselves on the bench for the team’s season-ending NFC playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 22.

Nijman, who started eight games at left tackle last season when Jenkins, Bakhtiari’s initial replacement, suffered an early-season ankle injury and then was lost for the year to his knee injury, lost his spot when Stenavich went with experience at tackle against the Niners, starting Turner at left tackle and Dennis Kelly at right tackle.

Nijman spent virtually every snap at left guard in camp last year, so alternating between the left and right sides is a challenge, he admitted.

“It’s a blessing to be out there. It’s fun competing, taking on the challenge,” Nijman said. “I think anybody would want to be challenged to do something they haven’t done before and want to excel at it.

“It’s going to be a challenge, playing both right tackle and left tackle. I don’t think it’s something I can’t do, or I’ve never done before, but it’s something I should be ready for.”

Newman, meanwhile, started 16 regular-season games at right guard but was the odd man out inside against the 49ers, with Patrick, Myers and Runyan starting inside.

Newman said moving between right guard and right tackle isn’t as difficult as what Nijman is doing, but it is a daily adjustment.

“It’s just getting used to the practice reps at right tackle and just getting used that again,” Newman explained. “It’s two different speeds, inside and outside. Other than that, it’s awesome.”

Asked whether being benched has fueled him through the offseason and the start of camp, Newman replied, “It was just motivation for the whole offseason to work harder. I’ve got to step up my game, so I really worked hard this offseason to get there and improve it. So we’ll see how it goes.”