Tokyo Olympic officials talk of test events early next year

IOC President Thomas Bach is expected in Tokyo later this month to drive home the point, particularly with the public and with local sponsors who have put up more than $3 billion to run the Games. Bach canceled a trip last month to South Korea because of the virus' resurgence in Europe.

The Olympics will involve 11,000 athletes form 206 nations and territories competing over more than two weeks. The Summer Games also usually draw tens of thousands of officials, judges, coaches, media, broadcasters, sponsors, and VIPS.

The subsequent Paralympics will involved 4,400 athletes.

It's unclear how many fans will be allowed at venues, and if any non-Japanese fans will be allowed.

Nakamura was asked about news on Monday that Pfizer Inc. has said that early data on a vaccine suggested it might be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19.

"Of course I heard the news about the vaccine and I think that everyone felt a sense of relief," Nakamura said. "The same can be said for the organizing committee. But what we are doing right now is not thinking about the vaccine because we don't have a vaccine yet, but rather focused on testing, social distancing and also the cooperation between the athletes and the other stakeholders."