CHICAGO — Jonathan Toews loves playing alongside Patrick Kane, and the feeling is mutual.
With the Chicago Blackhawks struggling once again, coach Jeremy Colliton tried an old favorite.
Toews had three goals and two assists, Kane added two goals and three assists, and the Blackhawks handed the Washington Capitals their season-high fifth consecutive loss with an 8-5 victory on Sunday.
While Chicago's power play has been humming along quite nicely, the last-place Blackhawks have been struggling with their even-strength attack. Colliton mixed up his lines in response, putting Toews together with Kane — a common answer for predecessor Joel Quenneville during his 10-plus seasons in charge.
It worked.
"I know what he likes and how he likes to play and vice versa," Toews said. "I think we can complement each other well. Obviously Kaner's been playing with a ton of confidence, so for me it was just go out there and make his life easier and get him the puck and get to open areas."
Brandon Saad and Alex DeBrincat also scored and Dylan Strome added an empty-netter as last-place Chicago stopped its own five-game slide. Collin Delia made 34 saves, including impressive stops on John Carlson and Tom Wilson in the second.
