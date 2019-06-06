MILWAUKEE — Police say a 3-year-old child is the victim of gunfire in Milwaukee.

Authorities say the boy was shot at a north side home shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. He was seriously wounded and taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. There’s no word on his condition.

The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation as of Thursday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Digital Content Coordinator

Brenda Wishau is the digital content coordinator for The Journal Times.

Load comments