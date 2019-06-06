MILWAUKEE — Police say a 3-year-old child is the victim of gunfire in Milwaukee.
Authorities say the boy was shot at a north side home shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday. He was seriously wounded and taken to the hospital where he underwent surgery. There’s no word on his condition.
The circumstances of the shooting were under investigation as of Thursday.
