Todd matches Johnson's 61 to take the lead at Travelers

"I haven't played great this year," he said. "I've missed a lot of cuts, and the next thing I know my game is starting to come back and I can sense it. I played two great rounds, and this is really a lot of fun."

Top-ranked Rory McIlroy, who opened the tournament with a 63, said he feels he is too far back to contend for the title after rounds of 68 and 69. He bogeyed two of his final four holes — his tee shot landed in the water on the course's signature 15th hole and he also made bogey at 18 — to finish in a group eight shots back.

"I guess, if I had have been able to sneak a couple more over the last few holes, get to 14 and then all of a sudden you feel like you're right in it. But I went the other way those last few holes, and that's what took me out of it," he said.

Jason Day requested to be tested for COVID-19 on Saturday morning just before his round. Officials decided to have him play as a single on Saturday as a precautionary measure. He shot a 69 and is 1 under par headed into Sunday.

There have been seven COVID-19-related withdrawals from the Connecticut event.

Two players withdrew because of the coronavirus Friday — Denny McCarthy for a positive test, and Bud Cauley, who tested negative but decided to pull out after playing alongside McCarthy on Thursday.