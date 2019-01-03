1319-HARRIS-MUG.jpg

Todd A. Harris, 28, 1800 block of West Sixth Street, Racine, possession with intent to deliver or manufacture THC (second and subsequent offense, repeater), obstructing an officer (repeater, two counts), possession of THC (second and subsequent offense, repeater).

