Today's mugshots: Sept. 30
Deshawn Ellison, now 19, was found guilty late Thursday of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon for the May 22, 2019 shooting death of Jose Angel Padilla, who was 19 years old at the time of his death.
'On my dead cousin, I'm killing you' | Caledonia man accused of assaulting, threatening woman in Racine
A Caledonia man has been accused of assaulting a woman and threatening to kill her multiple times
The rider was not wearing a helmet.
RACINE — Hours after an estate sale at the Racine Masonic Center started Friday, it was halted.
HOVDE Properties, of Madison, is once again moving forward with the proposed redevelopment of Lake Avenue property.
RAYMOND — A home's deck that started on fire around midnight between Monday and Tuesday on Highway K ended up with the one-story house becoming fully engulfed and a total loss, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported.
Racine teenager takes plea deal, won't go to trial for attempted homicide following Halloween shooting
One of three suspects arrested following a shooting on Halloween 2020 pleaded no contest to reduced charges on Tuesday.
The odd Wednesday afternoon incident allegedly involved a young man getting out of his car, approaching a vehicle being driven by an 84-year-old woman and climbing on.
According to Chris Luedke, district deputy grandmaster for the Free and Accepted Masons of Wisconsin, "A lot of things are up in the air."
MOUNT PLEASANT — A Racine man allegedly ran over someone’s foot at Burger King, 5335 Washington Ave.