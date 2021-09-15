Today's mugshots: Sept. 15
A woman charged with abusing a resident of an adult living facility where she was employed pleaded not guilty on Thursday.
Across the border: Aaron Rodgers jeopardizing secret plan to ruin Packers and escape to Minnesota! (Maybe!)
We have discovered a secret dark-web memo sent from the Minnesota Vikings to Aaron Rodgers. It is shocking. Shocking, I say.
The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating the crash.
A bank robbery suspect jumped into a residential pond in an attempt to escape before being caught, officials are reporting Friday morning.
Racine native Ron Purtee made the film “Becoming Undead" that was released in 2010. “Becoming Undead II” soon followed, debuting in 2013. “Becoming Undead III” is next — and Purtee is looking for 10 extras to fill his cast list.
Next week, part of Highway 11 in Sturtevant will be closed to all traffic due to construction on the railroad that runs alongside Hiawatha Bar and Grill, although access to all businesses in the area will be preserved.
Stop letting your kids use racial slurs, Burlington district urges after alleged football game incident
Burlington Area School District leaders are urging parents to stop letting their kids use racial slurs as the district probes another report of high school football players directing slurs at players on an opposing team.
Mothers of teens lost to gun violence come together to say 'This is our city and we have to take it back'
Racine mothers who lost sons and daughters to gun violence are coming together to speak out against punitive crime laws, to demand more safe programs for youth, and to call for stronger conflict-resolution education.
A Racine man allegedly filmed a woman taking a shower. A criminal complaint states he claimed he meant to film someone else.
A man died during a domestic incident at a mobile home park in Union Grove Tuesday afternoon that led to a heavy response from law enforcement, the Racine County Sheriff's Office reported.