These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 28
The victim had been in a car when he was shot not long after midnight, the Racine Police Department said.
RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of hitting a child in the face with a belt and an electrical cord.
RACINE — More than a year after a fire forced his Super Steak & Lemonade location in Racine to shut down, Taysir Mustafa is bringing his m…
Despite winning all of their games on the field, the seventh-grade Park Panthers were left out of the postseason because of what the coaches say is selective enforcement of league rules.
Meet the "impossibly talented" artist from Rochester who tried selling his talents everywhere from schools to funeral homes before hitting on the idea of recreating the biggest names in Hollywood in vivid depictions, all drawn by hand.
A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly sold heroin, and also possessed large amounts of ecstasy and marijuana.
On Friday, preceding the arrest, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff's Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle towing a heavy piece of machinery in the area of Vine Street and 13th Avenue.
20-year-old accused of being lookout when his acquaintances held gun to man's head, stole a Nintendo Switch
A Racine man has been accused of being involved in a home invasion and armed robbery in which his accomplice allegedly held a gun to a man's head in order to steal a video game system worth around $300.
A Racine man allegedly assaulted another man with a bat in front of Mrs. Betty's Kitchen.
The minutelong video has been viewed more than 6 million times.