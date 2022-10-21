These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 21
Forty years after opening Fred's Burgers — the Burlington restaurant with the "world's best burger" — Fred Mabson is being remembered as a successful business owner who never stopped trying to improve his place. He died suddenly, at the age of 81, Oct. 10.
A 5-year-old boy died after being hit by a car Tuesday night.
A Racine man was allegedly found with 466.6 grams of marijuana in a vehicle. He faces a felony charge.
Before the end of the month a new Scooter's Coffee could be open at 6910 Washington Ave.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating a Friday night rollover accident that seriously injured a 52-year-old Racine man who was transported by Flight for Life.
A 17-year-old Racine County Jail inmate allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower and struck him multiple times with a broom.
Report: Racine County conservative candidate made misogynistic comments, called own supporters 'stupid'
Leaked phone call recordings allegedly show write-in candidate Adam Steen making misogynistic comments, calling some his own supporters “stupid,” openly considering breaking election law for a stunt, and agreeing with a statement that his own volunteers “are legitimately barbaric.”
Since 2020, the state of Wisconsin has made several changes to the way it conducts elections. Read up on them here so you aren’t surprised on …
The vehicle was reported stolen at gunpoint out of Kenosha the day prior to the crash. The suspect, when being arrested after the crash, allegedly gave a fake name and started rapping.
The suspect was given a $350 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday.