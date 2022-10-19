These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 19
Forty years after opening Fred's Burgers — the Burlington restaurant with the "world's best burger" — Fred Mabson is being remembered as a successful business owner who never stopped trying to improve his place. He died suddenly, at the age of 81, Oct. 10.
A 17-year-old Racine County Jail inmate allegedly assaulted another inmate in the shower and struck him multiple times with a broom.
Before the end of the month a new Scooter's Coffee could be open at 6910 Washington Ave.
Not even two years after it opened, the Caledonia location of Paparazzi Ice Cream Shop is permanently closed. The owners ceased operations mainly because of a move to Columbus, Georgia. Warmer weather, staffing shortages and higher success rates of Black-owned businesses in the South were other reasons.
The suspect claimed he does not do any drugs other than smoking marijuana; he claimed a person named "Rio" pays him to deliver the shaving bag to people, according to charges.
The Mount Pleasant Police Department is investigating a Friday night rollover accident that seriously injured a 52-year-old Racine man who was transported by Flight for Life.
Fingerprints left behind at the scene helped identify a teenager who broke into the former Garbo Motors building on Tuesday, according to a criminal complaint filed Thursday.
Two people died and six more were injured when the van they were in rolled over and caught fire on an onramp in Milwaukee Wednesday morning. The passengers in the vehicle were replacement workers on their way to the Case factory in Mount Pleasant, where local unionized employees have been on strike since May 2. Dozens of passenger vans have been arriving and leaving the factory daily for most of the five months of the strike so far as negotiations remain stalled between CNHi and United Auto Workers.
A 5-year-old boy died after being hit by a car Tuesday night.
Two Racine County stops are scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8.