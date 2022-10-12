These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 12
Related to this story
Most Popular
Residents of a suburban Racine area neighborhood are breathing a collective (but nervous) sigh of relief following the removal of a “vicious” dog from its owner’s home after it bit a 78-year-old woman and the woman who went to protect her. The situation has only gotten more complex from there.
A 20-year-old park in Caledonia is getting plenty of recreational upgrades, including a new skate park and splash pad, expected to cost the village more than $10 million.
Customers mourn loss of restaurant in Downtown Waterford amid rising costs and other business pressures
The husband-and-wife team behind Waterford's popular restaurant Cafe 213 explain their decision to close the business after three years of public success — but private struggles.
Union Grove fast-food restaurant sets new mark for good karma: 23 customers in a row 'pay it forward'
WATCH NOW: Employees at this McDonald's could hardly believe what they were seeing after a drive-through customer offered to 'pay it foward' for the next person in line — setting off a chain reaction of good karma.
64-year-old woman flown by Flight for Life, hospitalized after being hit by car Sunday evening in Racine
An 85-year-old man "inadvertently operated his vehicle forward in the driveway when he thought he was operating in reverse," the Racine Police Department reported.
When Cory Sebastian was 16 years old, she told her mom that she really wanted to make a difference in Racine. Her mom recently reminded her of that conversation.
The first play of the game for the Park High School football team Friday night was called back because of a penalty.
It was the second lockdown at Case in as many weeks.
Caledonia man accused of harassing homeless people for a TikTok video before being arrested in Racine
A Caledonia man has been accused of harassing homeless people for the purposes of making an embarrassing TikTok video while pretending to be an FBI agent.
In a case involving allegations of blackmail, a local man is found not guilty of child sexual assault
“A mom who wants to put a price on her daughter’s trauma doesn’t mean the sexual assault didn’t happen," said the prosecutor in closing remarks.