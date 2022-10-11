These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: Oct. 11
A 20-year-old park in Caledonia is getting plenty of recreational upgrades, including a new skate park and splash pad, expected to cost the village more than $10 million.
Residents of a suburban Racine area neighborhood are breathing a collective (but nervous) sigh of relief following the removal of a “vicious” dog from its owner’s home after it bit a 78-year-old woman and the woman who went to protect her. The situation has only gotten more complex from there.
When Cory Sebastian was 16 years old, she told her mom that she really wanted to make a difference in Racine. Her mom recently reminded her of that conversation.
Customers mourn loss of restaurant in Downtown Waterford amid rising costs and other business pressures
The husband-and-wife team behind Waterford's popular restaurant Cafe 213 explain their decision to close the business after three years of public success — but private struggles.
Union Grove fast-food restaurant sets new mark for good karma: 23 customers in a row 'pay it forward'
WATCH NOW: Employees at this McDonald's could hardly believe what they were seeing after a drive-through customer offered to 'pay it foward' for the next person in line — setting off a chain reaction of good karma.
The first play of the game for the Park High School football team Friday night was called back because of a penalty.
Caledonia man accused of harassing homeless people for a TikTok video before being arrested in Racine
A Caledonia man has been accused of harassing homeless people for the purposes of making an embarrassing TikTok video while pretending to be an FBI agent.
A woman, charged with a felony for allegedly allowing her disabled adult son to die on the floor after a fall, was found incompetent for a second time and proceedings in the case were suspended during a competency hearing held Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.
In a case involving allegations of blackmail, a local man is found not guilty of child sexual assault
“A mom who wants to put a price on her daughter’s trauma doesn’t mean the sexual assault didn’t happen," said the prosecutor in closing remarks.
Unlike the Halloween Glow events of the past couple years where attendees remained in their cars, the Racine Zoo is inviting the public to walk its paths at night for a fun light event that's all about jack-o'-lanterns, more than 1,000 of them to be inexact. It's fittingly called Jack-O'-Lantern Nights, and runs through Oct. 30.