These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 30
A man's body was found in the area of Main Street and State Street in Racine on Thanksgiving morning, police said.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly had thousands of videos containing child pornography in his possession.
19-year-old who still claims he's innocent to serve 38 years in prison for 2019 killing of Jose Angel Padilla
Padilla’s sister said she didn't go to the hospital after her brother was shot. She stayed home hoping her brother would pull into the driveway. She texted him and called him. “I waited hours,” she said. “Jose never did come back”
An infant dead. No answers from father convicted in the killing of his baby son. And a life saved. Brittney Struebing, the mother of baby A.H., shares her story.
An autopsy and toxicology exam is scheduled to be conducted Tuesday for the man found dead on Thanksgiving morning at Shoop Parking Ramp at the corner of State and Main streets, Racine County's medical examiner confirmed Monday.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling and Supervisor Nick Demske have publicly sparred before, although neither had outright called for the other to be removed from their respective elected office until Wednesday.
Behind the rumors and caricatures, Huber was a complicated man with dreams that will remain unfulfilled
We got a lot of things wrong about Anthony Huber.
It may be cold outside, but swimming may soon be on the schedule.
A Racine man allegedly assaulted a woman and tried to poison her fish with hot sauce.
Watch now: Bringing old into the new | PJ's Supper Club an ode to aunts, who fed 'everybody' on the north side
"Everybody knew 'Miss Nunn.' She would feed you, she would watch your kids, she knew everything that was done in the neighborhood." Her legacy is one the Nunns are upholding through PJ's Supper Club, a new restaurant in Uptown Racine.