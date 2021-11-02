Today's mugshots: Nov. 2

Related to this story
Five allegedly caught in the act of doing heroin & cocaine in parking lot of Racine County hotel on Sunday
Five people allegedly doing heroin and cocaine over the weekend in the parking lot of a Racine County hotel have been reported to have been caught in the act by a deputy, and now all of them face criminal charges.
The local teachers union was hit with criticism after trying to draw attention to segregation with comment on what was originally a celebratory post honoring basketball players at two RUSD middle schools.
YORKVILLE — The Racine County Sheriff’s Office announced in a Thursday morning news conference that it has identified eight cases of what it b…
A Racine man and a friend of his were found shot and killed after a night out in Milwaukee Saturday.
“We're not saying we don't want your business. We're just saying we don't want it there,” one Caledonia resident said.
The Racine County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Wednesday that it too has been investigating elections are handled in Racine County and across Wisconsin.
A Racine teenager has been accused of having child pornography on his phone. He allegedly claimed he found a SD card at Monument Square and used it to transfer files containing the images from his phone to his computer.
The headline last week read: “Three in drug bust received PPP loans.”
An ugly crash occurred Friday afternoon near the intersection of 17th Street and Racine Street (Highway 32).
Putting the nail in the coffin: Local Halloween display to R.I.P. after its 50th year this Halloween
A display that has been put up and taken down in the Racine area every Halloween season since the 1970s might be put away for good after this weekend.