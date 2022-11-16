These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 16
The 20-year-old was charged with a felony count of retail theft intentionally taking between $500-$5,000.
Moss helped lead the Badgers to a Big Ten and Rose Bowl championship in 1993.
The Racine Police Department is cautioning Racine County women about a man who has met women on dating apps and victimized them, resulting in financial loss.
The man was also reportedly X-rayed after he appeared to have put something in his mouth prior to arrest.
With weeks to go before the candidates can start collecting signatures, another candidate has jumped into the mayor’s race.
A Racine woman allegedly beat a 75-year-old man with a cribbage board after he refused to loan her money.
Case High School student with developmental disabilities criminally charged for stabbing other student
A Case High School student who has developmental disabilities has been criminally charged for stabbing another student Tuesday.
As he sat in an O’Hare International Airport terminal in Chicago the evening of Sept. 16, Jersey Eickhorst knew he was about to swap a secure …
“We’re completely, completely devastated and heartbroken,” said Heather Schmitz, whose relative Mary Urhausen owned the Wind Point property just a little over four years ago before selling it to The Prairie School, which demolished it earlier this year.
It was supposed to be Mike McCarthy who was emotional after his return to Green Bay. But the Cowboys coach was angry, while his counterpart was in tears.