These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Today's mugshots: Nov. 1
Elkhorn auto dealership has license officially revoked after rolling back odometers, falsifying titles
Elkhorn automotive dealership's license revoked
The victim had been in a car when he was shot not long after midnight, the Racine Police Department said.
Despite winning all of their games on the field, the seventh-grade Park Panthers were left out of the postseason because of what the coaches say is selective enforcement of league rules.
A Racine man accused of being a drug dealer allegedly sold heroin, and also possessed large amounts of ecstasy and marijuana.
One person died and two people were injured in a car crash Sunday morning at the intersection of highways 31 and KR, according to the Mount Pl…
A Racine man has been accused of shooting a gun at another man. The suspect, who also faces drug charges, allegedly later claimed the man he shot at had been bullying him for years.
The suspect was given a $10,000 cash bond.
A man and a boy died at the scene of an early morning apartment fire Sunday in Kenosha, according to authorities.
Unattended cooking led to a fire that set off a sprinkler system and caused more than $100,000 in damage in an apartment building, the Racine Fire Department said Saturday.
Pennsylvania woman was driving 100 mph just before fatal crash with Wisconsin state senator, police say
Democratic state Sen. Janet Bewley, 70, had just pulled out onto a highway into the path of Alyssa Ortman's speeding car, when the two vehicles collided, police reported.