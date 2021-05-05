Today's mugshots: May 5
The biker, a 38-year-old from Whitefish Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Watch Now: St. Catherine's students walk out of school, demanding virtual schooling amid COVID fears
Saint Catherine's Catholic School seniors staged a walkout in an effort to have their voices heard on the issue of school choice.
As much as it doesn’t seem possible, the reality is very real.
The outage was first reported at around 2:40 p.m., said Amy Johns, a communications representative from We Energies.
The city says it has partnered with West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management to develop the site into a multi-family housing building with commercial components.
'Armed and dangerous' | Police ask for help locating man accused of shooting 41-year-old several times
The RPD is attempting to locate Kevion Minor, the suspect in a Friday night shooting.
The city's annual Fourth of July parade is back on this year, announced by the Downtown Racine Corporation on Monday.
On Thursday, 13 months and two weeks after the first COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in Wisconsin, capacity limits have been lifted in the City of Racine.
RACINE — A Racine man has been charged for his alleged involvement in a stabbing that occurred on April 25 on 16th Street.
Two league sources told the State Journal Thursday afternoon that Aaron Rodgers’ unhappiness has been festering for a while, despite Rodgers putting together his third MVP season last year in response to the team’s first-round selection of Utah State quarterback Jordan Love.