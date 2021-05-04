Today's mugshots: May 4
The biker, a 38-year-old from Whitefish Bay, was pronounced dead at the scene.
One man with a history of dealing cocaine, whose address matches the suspected drug house, has been charged with possession with intent to deliver cocaine after less than two one-hundredths of a pound of cocaine was allegedly found in his car.
The outage was first reported at around 2:40 p.m., said Amy Johns, a communications representative from We Energies.
RACINE — A Racine man allegedly punched an officer in the chest as police attempted to remove him from a property where he was not welcome.
Watch Now: St. Catherine's students walk out of school, demanding virtual schooling amid COVID fears
Saint Catherine's Catholic School seniors staged a walkout in an effort to have their voices heard on the issue of school choice.
The city says it has partnered with West Allis-based Cardinal Capital Management to develop the site into a multi-family housing building with commercial components.
As much as it doesn’t seem possible, the reality is very real.
‘They’re professionals’ | At least 7 cars reported stolen from 4 Racine County dealerships in 2 weeks
For at least the fourth time in the last two weeks, there has been a vehicle theft reported from a Racine County car dealership.
'Armed and dangerous' | Police ask for help locating man accused of shooting 41-year-old several times
The RPD is attempting to locate Kevion Minor, the suspect in a Friday night shooting.
On Thursday, 13 months and two weeks after the first COVID-19 restrictions were put in place in Wisconsin, capacity limits have been lifted in the City of Racine.